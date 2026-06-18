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Don't let your anger cloud your judgement
AI needs to be understood, not shouted down
Jun 18
•
Phil Harper
30
7
2
58% of UK health committee have ties to the industry
To uncover how medical research really works, I’m building a database which I’m calling the “Map of Distortion.” The database links together publicly…
Jun 17
•
Phil Harper
35
10
9
Pharma gave £2.6 billion to unnamed individuals over six years
Last time, I said the only way to start fixing a broken information system is to pick one clear hallway of power and go at it hard.
Jun 12
•
Phil Harper
35
4
5
Claude refuses to work on tools that might compete with it
The last hurrah of venture capital
Jun 11
•
Phil Harper
36
5
4
There is so much to fix
What is the Prism of Distortion?
Jun 10
•
Phil Harper
28
11
4
May 2026
Ivermectin might be a valid treatment for cancer
It's possible, but is it knowable?
May 14
•
Phil Harper
61
23
9
The Mystery of the Palomar Lights
This one is unusual, but worth your time
May 12
•
Phil Harper
15
1
April 2026
Lite: Are the oil refinery fires a pattern or a coincidence?
On X there are reports of lots of oil refinery fires and accidents.
Apr 21
•
Phil Harper
39
9
3
The Pattern: The CIA’s Blueprint for War
Part One: Isolate, Destabilize, Lie.
Apr 17
•
Phil Harper
47
1
9
March 2026
The White House Case for War Was Written by an Israeli Lobby
A three-part investigation into how foreign propaganda entered the highest office in America
Mar 30
•
Phil Harper
28
5
4
The Propaganda Pipeline: How Israeli Propaganda Enters the White House
Every expert the White House quoted on Iran came from the same lobby
Mar 27
•
Phil Harper
18
1
Proof: Who wrote the White House case for war?
How do pro-war influences get into an anti-war administration?
Mar 26
•
Phil Harper
16
1
3
© 2026 Phil Harper
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