The Digger

The Digger

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MNI7's avatar
MNI7
2h

Excellent analysis thank you!

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Sybil's avatar
Sybil
34mEdited

Wow! Your lede told me immediately it could not be true. What a crock they are trying to sell.

This strikes a nerve because I have quite a few Gen Z’ers in my world, and as a grandparent I sit back in observation mode watching the manipulation of their parents who - for their entire lives - were/are highly motivated, productive, individuals.

I have a Gen Z grandson who is embarrassingly failing the earnings test while still relying on his mother for support. Infuriating, he decided social life and vacation time is much more beneficial for his mental health than commitment to a profession. And a granddaughter who basically does the same thing. It’s hard to watch.

A further question is why would the authors of the report attempt to elevate so many of that generation? Is it embarrassment? Do they need to help improve their image?

Thanks, Harper, for the expose’ on those trying to spin hard facts. And keep it up with your Iron Man Prompt! It gave us great results!

Stepping off my high horse now …

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