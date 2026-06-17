The Digger

The Digger

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Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
6d

Follow the money! It is almost always more accurate than "following the science"!

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Kirsten's avatar
Kirsten
5d

Sounds like a wonderful project, so needed. Many of us intuitively know that pharmaceutical money has flooded the system in governments, University grants, biomedical studies, medical personnel, medical journals, mass media, etc. Helping to make individual people accountable for being directly or indirectly within the pharmaceutical pipeline is a good way to shine a light possibly have an impact.

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