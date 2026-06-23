I want to show you one node in a project I’m building called The Map of Distortion. It’s a database which tracks pharmaceutical money around the medical industry.

The issue of money in medicine is important, but it’s complex and difficult to grasp intuitively. To unpack this problem, I’ll show you the pathway of one drug, from its discovery all the way through to its delivery in a hospital. That way, you’ll see how each node it passes through distorts reality before it finally ends up in your prescription.

The drug we’re going to look at is a cholesterol-lowering drug called inclisiran. To really understand it, we must first understand the market at which this drug is aimed; the statin market in the UK, Europe and USA is huge and this behemoth market has been created almost entirely by the pharmaceutical industry itself. What started out as a targeted drug for high-risk cardiac patients has been aggressively engineered into a “mandatory mint” for millions of perfectly healthy adults. So this is what we must remember: our “inclisiran” drug, is creation of the pharma industry, and it aims to service a huge market created by the pharma industry.

How do you ‘create’ a market for a drug exactly? You spend decades lobbying to systematically lower the clinical thresholds for “high” cholesterol to such low levels that millions of healthy people become ‘sick’ according to your new criteria. That’s how. Critics will argue this is a cynical view, but consider this: if you’re a male over the age of 45, in America you’re considered high risk by default. For women, the high risk group is over 55. We’re talking about maybe 40% of the entire US population become eligible for the drug.

In the UK, at 45 if you get your cholesterol checked, there’s a very good chance you’ll be recommended statins. Nothing else about your lifestyle or health really matters according to these guidelines. From a financial perspective, creating a market this large this is a remarkable achievement, so how did they do it?

The systematic lowering of clinical treatment thresholds got started (as it often does) in the United States. The 2004 National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) Adult Treatment Panel III (ATP III) guidelines was the blueprint used to expand the market for statins. These guidelines lowered the recommended LDL-Cholesterol targets across a range of high risk categories, which immediately classified millions of healthy individuals as “high risk” and therefore eligible for statin drug therapy.At the wave of a pen, the market size increased massively.

So was the process by which this happened fair? Well, eight of the nine members of that NCEP ATP III panel had direct, personal financial ties to the manufacturers of statins. Furthermore, the five major clinical trials used to justify the new guidelines were entirely funded by the pharmaceutical companies that manufactured the drugs. A majority of the principal investigators involved in those trials had received substantial financial compensation from the sponsors through consultancies, lecture fees, or direct employment.

The pattern repeated itself in 2013. This time the guidelines came from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, and they pushed the eligible population wider still — recommending statins for an estimated 31 million more Americans on top of the 25 million already taking them. And when the British Medical Journal looked at who had written them, it found the same fingerprints all over again. Eight of the fifteen panel members had financial ties to industry, and the chair himself, Professor Neil Stone, had been paid by six different statin manufacturers in the years before he took the role:

“Stone (on the panel) acknowledged to the BMJ that before being empanelled he had financial ties to Abbott, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, and Schering-Plough, and he had served as a consultant to Abbott, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Reliant, Schering-Plough, and Sonaste. All six corporations to which Stone had financial ties make drugs to treat hyperlipidemia… Six of the remaining panelists also disclosed ongoing financial ties to drug makers during their service on the panel.“ British Medical Journal, 2013

These guidelines, heavily influenced by industry money, kick started the trend that pure demography could be used to determine cardiovascular risk factors. The result? Men aged 45 or older became a high-risk cohort by default. This single act successfully transformed healthy, aging males into a permanent consumer base.

ATP III guidelines means any man over 45 is high risk for cardiovascular disease

The trend arrives in the UK

Following the global precedent set by the US guidelines, the United Kingdom followed suit and expanded its own market. The industry wanted more people eligible for statin prescriptions, so that’s what we got.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended starting statins only in individuals with a 10-year cardiovascular disease risk of more than 20%. In July 2014, NICE issued Clinical Guideline 181, which halved this treatment threshold to a 10-year risk of more than 10%. There’s a pattern here which will become obvious...On the panel making these recommendations, 8 of the 12 members had financial ties to drug firms making statins. According to my own Map of Distortion, I found three of those members now direct pharmaceutical consultancies, whilst another three declare payments from pharma giants.

This guideline change generated widespread controversy within the UK medical community. A survey conducted by Pulse revealed that 57% of general practitioners (GPs) did not support the draft guidance, and 55% stated they would refuse to take a statin themselves or recommend it to a family member at the 10% risk threshold. Despite the professional backlash, the guideline was implemented, making more than 80% of men over 50 and half of women over 60 eligible for statin therapy.

The chicanery has bloated this global market into a mammoth $17.1 billion, anchored by more than 200 million annual prescriptions dispensed annually in the US alone. There are only 342 million people in the United States, so this is an incredibly high number of annual prescriptions. It’s into this market, artificially inflated and eye-wateringly lucrative, that the drug we’re now going to track, inclisiran, makes its debut.

The Birth of our drug

Unlike the daily tablet form of statins, Inclisiran it’s a twice-a-year injection that aims to lower your cholesterol. Why would a company like this injection format? Well, statins as drug ‘type’ go stale because financially - as a category - statins have already been juiced. Prior to its patent expiring in 2012, Lipitor (a statin) became the highest grossing drug in history, raking in at least $130 billion over its lifetime. But all great things must come to an end, because in 2012 the patent for the drug expired. UK doctors can, and do, prescribe generic versions of the drug for as little as 9 pence a tablet.

So the job is done right? Maybe cholesterol is a cause of heart disease, and if required, we can moderate cholesterol cheaply and effectively with post-patent generic drugs based on Lipitor?

Well...yes and no, because the pharmaceutical industry hate patent expiry. Having worked very hard to create the market (by lowering the threshold for ‘high’ cholesterol), they can’t just allow their cash-cow to be killed by patent expiry. The industry have a well trodden solution to this annoying problem. They invent brand new ways to lower cholesterol, then they lobby and market their new (ownable) versions to health systems around the world. Why spend pennies per treatment when there’s a better (and more expensive) treatment now on the market!?

It’s in that spirit, that the twice-a-year injection of Inclisiran is conjured into existence. Let’s skip to the end of this story shall we? By 2021, the NHS agreed to roll it out to as many as 300,000 people in one of the biggest medicine deals in its history. Remarkably, it did so before the trial investigating if the inclisiran actually prevents heart attacks, strokes or deaths was published. As I write, that study still hasn’t been published.

So how on earth does all this happen?

It starts, like a lot of these, with public science.