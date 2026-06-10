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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
Jun 10Edited

We really don't know anything for certain but life goes on and decisions need to be made. Knowing you don't have complete knowledge will help make better decisions.

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Kirsten
Jun 12

Thanks, great article, I think this is so important to discerning truth in our oh so complex information environment. Discerning any kind of probable truth necessitates being aware of our socio-cultural-political conditioning, learning how to tolerate cognitive dissonant symptoms, and being aware of how things are landing in our thoughts, feelings and instincts. It's no small task! But so needed.

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