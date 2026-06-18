The Digger

The Digger

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HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
5d

I am one of those people who wants AI to go away. I know that is not going to happen, though. I have 100% accepted the fact that AI is here to stay.

I believe AI is going to damage humankind beyond repair. I am 75 years old, and I am very glad I don't have children. I would not want my progeny to live in the dystopia that is coming.

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Rik's avatar
Rik
5dEdited

Understandable to be plagued by doubt, but what still angers me is the willingness of everybody at a board meeting to remain silent when an ambitious half-wit stands up and proposes the development and support of an idea - like a nuke bomb - which, if inadequately supervised, would be VERY LIKELY to put our entire future existence as human beings at risk.

This proposal is usually of enormous potential benefit to our immature guy, or to an associated enterprise of his, but once he starts his sales pitch with "exciting', "new" and "game-changing", his likely conflicts of interest are swept under the mat, and we're stuck with yet another satanic invention, sold as a utopian cure-all.

All I'm wishing for is the "adequately supervised", or BE CAREFUL" bit. Oh, and the "Stop the sheer greed" bit...

It's bad enough rushing through a new washing powder, but A.I. is something else - it's truly existential.

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