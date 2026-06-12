The Digger

The Digger

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jim peden's avatar
jim peden
Jun 12

Thanks for another detailed example of how the human race operates in the modern world. I'd be surprised if anyone from the NHS was able or able to enlighten us in this way.

It brings to mind the way the Covid 'vaccine' effectiveness was presented: if I remember correctly, the initial - and widely publicised - *relative* effectiveness was 95% but the *absolute* effectiveness was in fact about 0.4% (you'd have to inoculate 250 to protect just 1).

I'm sure this kind of thing goes on all the time and we just don't have the skills or time to undertake detailed investigations. That's what we employ regulators to do. Shame they're quite possibly recipients of Big Pharma largesse too!

It's obvious that we need a system which serves the public interest. The hard question is how are we going to get it? And how are we going to prevent its future corruption?

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
Jun 12

As we saw in 2020, as soon as dubious practices and techniques were mentioned...as soon as the injuries and deaths began to mount...all the scurrying operatives emerged...the calls for censorship and clampdowns on releasing details...this all stiffened the resolve of the truthseekers...

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