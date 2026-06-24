The Digger

The Digger

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Jonathan Norris's avatar
Jonathan Norris
30m

I don't mind paying something, but i do mind paying even 5 or 6£ a month. I support dozens of charities etc to the tune of £2 a month but more than that i avoid as it limits how wide i can spread my very thin net. If there's a minimum payment amount then how about offering a yearly subscription at £25.

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AnnMarie's avatar
AnnMarie
5h

A few other authors provide only a portion, or teaser, for free with the rest behind a paywall. Dr. Robert Malone and Tom Renz are two examples, although I'm sure there are many others. This would allow you to broaden your audience and perhaps capture several who like what they see and decide to pay for additional benefits.

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