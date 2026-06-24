Ok you win, paywalls just don’t work for investigative work. I don’t feel great about putting them on my work, but I also need a way to fund it. I think a ‘free to read with paid support’ model might work better. I’ve removed the paywall on the article which you can now read in full here.



I also turned the investigation into a video and posted it on notes. It’s available on YouTube here, x.com here, and instagram here.

This takes a while, but it will probably help this work find a larger and more ‘normal’ audience if that is something you’re interested in supporting.

The work on the Map of Distortion is ongoing, the main concern right now is the legal side of publishing this kind of information.

Comments are on - if you can think of ways to support this content, let me know.