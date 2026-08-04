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Mike Green's avatar
Mike Green
Aug 4

Similar to the UKHSA vaccine surveillance reports. When in week three of 2022 they changed the definition of "vaccinated" to having received at least 3 shots, those who had only had 2 shots were eliminated from the reports. I was graphing the stats each week, and it was obvious why they did it. The double shot had a rapidly increasing case, hospitalization, and death rate. By week 13 the triple shot were on the same trajectory and they simply stopped providing the data

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
Aug 4

Have you consider a podcast to demonstrate the procedures described in this article?

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