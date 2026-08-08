The Digger

The Digger

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David S's avatar
David S
6d

80 years later, we still talk about Hitler and the Nazis. Yet people want to forget these massive crimes against humanity five years out. NO!!! We must beat this drum for decades and decades to remind future generations of what happened here and invoke the same phrase “never again“

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John (jc) Comeau's avatar
John (jc) Comeau
6d

I had forgotten all about that UK data! At the time, I was following it weekly, then it got pulled. "People might get the wrong idea"... uh huh.

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