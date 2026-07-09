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And Noddy's avatar
And Noddy
4d

As penalties are are only awarded for a foul in the Big Box. Possession in the big box should be the measure not total possession. Some teams hold the ball a lot, with back and forth passing in midfield. Often the team with a lower possession percentage win the game.

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1 reply by Phil Harper
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TRM
4d

Is FIFA corrupt? Again? Still? Always !!!!! LOL. If you think games at the World Cup level can't be rigged then please go read "The Fix". Great book and it applies to all sports.

Was Messi's foul the same as Baloguan? Yes.

Was the play that lead to Egypt's 2cd goal started with a foul? Yes.

It was a foul but here's the problem. When you go back you can find anything and rule any way you want. I hate the delay on calls for offside and fouls after the fact by VAR.

There are always ref favourites. Brazil got a lot of breaks for years as did England in their only win (1966) giving them a goal that never crossed the line.

Here's the solution. Get AI to make ALL the calls "immediately" with no delay. Team coaches can appeal and humans handle appeals. It will be a consistent level of officiating for 99+% of the calls cause humans are terrible at that. Start with offside calls. We see the great graphics showing the exact "inch perfect" calls being made. It is possible.

PS. My fav rule change? Nothing to do with officiating. If you are down on the field for more that 30 seconds and play stops you leave the field for 5 minutes. Your team plays a man short for 5 minutes. That would put a cramp in the divers LOL.

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